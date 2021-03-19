Left Menu

Future Group shares tumble up to 10 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:29 IST
Future Group shares tumble up to 10 pc

Shares of Future Group companies tanked up to 10 per cent on Friday after the Delhi High Court upheld the Singapore Emergency Arbitrator's (EA) order restraining Future Retail from going ahead with the Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.

Future Retail tanked 9.99 per cent, Future Lifestyle Fashions 9.99 per cent, Future Consumer plunged 9.96 per cent, Future Enterprises 9.21 per centa and Future Supply Chain Solutions 5 per cent on the BSE.

All these companies hit their respective lowest trading permissible limit during the day.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday upheld the Singapore Emergency Arbitrator's (EA) order restraining Future Retail Ltd (FRL) from going ahead with the Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail to sell its business, which was objected to by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon.

The high court's 134-page judgement came on Amazon's plea seeking direction to order enforcement of the award by Singapore's EA on October 25, 2020, restraining FRL from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.

Future Group and Amazon have been locked in a battle after the US-based company took FRL into the emergency arbitration over alleged breach of a contract between them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 Kerala Congress MLAs quits outgoing assembly, file nominations for April 6 polls

Kerala Congress leaders P J Joseph and Mons Joseph resigned as MLAs on Friday ahead of filing their nomination papers for the April 6 assembly elections in the state, party sources said here.The move came two days after the Kerala Congress ...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected sports stories at 2130 hours EXPECTED STORIES Lead of All England badminton report.Report of Indian boxer Vijender Singhs bout against Russian Artysh Lopsan at the Majestic Pride Casino Ship.STORIES ON THE ...

BJP delegation meets EC, demands clarification from Mamata

A Bharatiya Janata Party BJP delegation on Friday met the Election Commission in New Delhi demanding the latter to seek clarification from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her allegations that EC works as per BJP orders. Inter...

First female president urges Tanzanians to unite after death of COVID sceptic Magufuli

Tanzanias new President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Friday the country should unite and avoid pointing fingers after the death of John Magufuli, her COVID-19 sceptic predecessor, urging the east African country to look forward with hope and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021