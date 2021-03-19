Left Menu

Plea seeking compulsory pre-litigation mediation: Solicitor General to inform SC in one week

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, to apprise it within a week's time with regard to a PIL filed by the Youth Bar Association of India (YBAI), seeking compulsory pre-litigation mediation, as the plea has said that mundane routine matters take up most of the Court's time.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:34 IST
Plea seeking compulsory pre-litigation mediation: Solicitor General to inform SC in one week
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta to apprise it within a week's time with regard to a PIL filed by the Youth Bar Association of India (YBAI), seeking compulsory pre-litigation mediation, as the plea has said that mundane routine matters take up most of the court's time. The SG Mehta today pleaded before the Apex Court that he be given 3-4 days' time to respond to the petition filed by YBAI.

The YBAI has filed the PIL before the Supreme Court seeking appropriate directions and or orders to the concerned authorities to make compulsory pre-litigation mediation in those cases, which are possible to conduct. The plea has said that mundane routine matters take up most of the Court's time, and thereby a policy can be created to speed up hearings.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, observed during the course of the hearing, "We heard that the Parliament is considering bringing some sort of legislation on the issue of pre-litigation mediation cases." To this, the SG Mehta sought 3-4 days, to respond to the petition. CJI Bobde fixed next Thursday as the date of hearing in the petition.

The petitioner, YBAI sought the Apex Court's direction to the respondent, including the Union of India (UOI) to consider mandatory 'Pre-Litigation Mediation' and to take appropriate measures to provide for mandatory 'Pre-litigation mediation.' The petitioner, YBAI, sought the issuance of guidelines or formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) so as to give immediate effect to the functioning of 'Pre-Litigation Mediation'.

The petitioner, YBAI, sought to direct the parties in a certain type of non-urgent matters such as commercial cases, partition suits, probation petitions and such other categories as this court may deem fit. The petitioner, YBAI, further sought a direction from the SC to first exhaust mandatory pre-litigation mediation at a court-annexed mediation centre or such other centre as this Court may deem fit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China changes name of Confucius Institutes Headquarters to avoid scrutiny

China has quietly changed the name of Confucius Institutes Headquarters to the Center for Language Education and Cooperation in an attempt to alter the perception that the organisation serves as Chinas ideological marketing machine, accordi...

After 36 years in power, Rep of Congo's president runs again

After 36 years in power, Republic of Congos President Denis Sassou NGuesso appears poised to extend his tenure as one of Africas longest-serving leaders in the elections to be held Sunday amid opposition complaints of interference with thei...

2 Kerala Congress MLAs quits outgoing assembly, file nominations for April 6 polls

Kerala Congress leaders P J Joseph and Mons Joseph resigned as MLAs on Friday ahead of filing their nomination papers for the April 6 assembly elections in the state, party sources said here.The move came two days after the Kerala Congress ...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected sports stories at 2130 hours EXPECTED STORIES Lead of All England badminton report.Report of Indian boxer Vijender Singhs bout against Russian Artysh Lopsan at the Majestic Pride Casino Ship.STORIES ON THE ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021