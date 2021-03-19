HC directs CBI to take up probe into Walayar siblings death case

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the CBI to take up the probe into the Walayar case, in which two minor sisters were found dead in their hut in 2017 after allegedly being sexually assaulted.

The High Court gave the directive after considering the state government's consent for the CBI probe into the case.

Advertisement

The central agency can take over any investigation in Kerala only with the consent of the state government.

Earlier, the state government had informed the court that it was not averse to a CBI investigation into the case.

The petition seeking the CBI investigation into the case was moved by the victims' mother.

The eldest girl, aged 13, was found hanging in the hut on January 13, 2017 and the younger sister (9) on March 4.

Both were allegedly sexually assaulted.

In January, the high court had ordered a re-trial in the case, considering a plea challenging order of a special POCSO court in Palakkad, acquitting the five accused for want for evidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)