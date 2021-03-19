Horse racing-Minella Indo wins Cheltenham Gold Cup

Minella Indo, ridden by Jack Kennedy and trained by Henry De Bromhead, won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in front of empty stands on Friday.

A Plus Tard, with Rachael Blackmore in the saddle, finished second in a double for De Bromhead with 2019 and 2020 winner Al Boum Photo third.

