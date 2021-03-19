Left Menu

Horse racing-Minella Indo wins Cheltenham Gold Cup

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:54 IST
Horse racing-Minella Indo wins Cheltenham Gold Cup
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Minella Indo, ridden by Jack Kennedy and trained by Henry De Bromhead, won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in front of empty stands on Friday.

A Plus Tard, with Rachael Blackmore in the saddle, finished second in a double for De Bromhead with 2019 and 2020 winner Al Boum Photo third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China changes name of Confucius Institutes Headquarters to avoid scrutiny

China has quietly changed the name of Confucius Institutes Headquarters to the Center for Language Education and Cooperation in an attempt to alter the perception that the organisation serves as Chinas ideological marketing machine, accordi...

After 36 years in power, Rep of Congo's president runs again

After 36 years in power, Republic of Congos President Denis Sassou NGuesso appears poised to extend his tenure as one of Africas longest-serving leaders in the elections to be held Sunday amid opposition complaints of interference with thei...

2 Kerala Congress MLAs quits outgoing assembly, file nominations for April 6 polls

Kerala Congress leaders P J Joseph and Mons Joseph resigned as MLAs on Friday ahead of filing their nomination papers for the April 6 assembly elections in the state, party sources said here.The move came two days after the Kerala Congress ...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected sports stories at 2130 hours EXPECTED STORIES Lead of All England badminton report.Report of Indian boxer Vijender Singhs bout against Russian Artysh Lopsan at the Majestic Pride Casino Ship.STORIES ON THE ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021