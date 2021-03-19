Left Menu

Ukraine says it probing cenbank officials for suspected embezzlement

The Kyiv Post earlier reported that Deputy Central Bank Governor Kateryna Rozhkova was under investigation for hiring the security company Kroll to investigate corruption allegations at PrivatBank, which was nationalised in 2016.

Ukraine says it probing cenbank officials for suspected embezzlement

Ukrainian authorities have opened an investigation into current and former central bank officials suspected of embezzlement, the Prosecutor General's office said on Friday.

Its statement came after the Kyiv Post newspaper and other local media reported that a top central bank official was being investigated for treason and embezzlement in connection with the central bank's hiring of foreign consultancies and law firms. "During the pre-trial investigation, the circumstances are being checked of a possible seizure by officials of the National Bank of Ukraine ... of funds worth over 900 million hryvnia ($32.47 million) by concluding agreements on the provision of legal services at inflated prices," it said in the statement.

The Kyiv Post earlier reported that Deputy Central Bank Governor Kateryna Rozhkova was under investigation for hiring the security company Kroll to investigate corruption allegations at PrivatBank, which was nationalised in 2016. Rozhkova said she could not comment on the media reports about the investigation into her.

Kroll did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The central bank said the media should not disseminate "unconfirmed information". ($1 = 27.7199 hryvnias)

