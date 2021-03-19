Left Menu

Committee sets March 31 as deadline for implementing RIIN

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:55 IST
Committee sets March 31 as deadline for implementing RIIN

The Joint Committee on Prevention of Illegal Immigrants (JCPI) on Friday set March 31 as the deadline for the Nagaland government to make necessary laws for implementing RIIN - a register of all the indigenous inhabitants of Nagaland.

The state government had in 2019 said that RIIN is required to prevent issuance of indigenous inhabitant certificates to ineligible persons.

Irked over delay in implementation of the recommendations of the Banuo Z Jamir Commission on RIIN, which was reportedly submitted to the government in October 2020, the JCPI held rallies in Kohima and Dimapur during the day.

The JCPI also submitted a representation on ''Demand for immediate implementation of RIIN exercise through an ordinance'' which was addressed to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

The representation was signed by its convenor Atomi Sumi and secretary Tia Longchar along with representatives from Nagaland Tribes Council (NTC) and leaders of other tribal organisations.

''It is pertinent to enforce Inner Line Permit (ILP) and other protective laws of the land which are of paramount importance for smooth governance and effective implementation of the existing laws to protect our culture, identity and economy from outside threats,'' they said in the representation.

Appreciating the initiative of the state government for constituting the Banuo Z Jamir Commission on RIIN, the JCPI said, the commissions report was reportedly rectified and approved by the state Cabinet to make necessary laws for state-wide exercise of RIIN.

This was being done to maintain a real time Indigenous Inhabitants master list and prevent issuance of fake indigenous inhabitants certificates (IIC).

''We are made to understand that after the process is completed, all genuine indigenous inhabitants will own the certificate with Unique ID leading to invalidation of existing IIC. After the final publication of the master list, except for persons born to indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland, no fresh IIC will be issued.

''Such persons born will be enrolled in the RIIN database after due identification of birth certificate with intimation to village, ward and district authorities after which the data will be updated every five years,'' they said in the representation.

The efforts will provide clear cut identification of the residents in the state for maintaining their identity, culture and privileges as enshrined in the Constitution.

Article 371A of the Constitution states that no act of Parliament shall apply to the state of Nagaland in respect of the religious or social practices of the Nagas, its customary law and procedure, administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Naga customary law and ownership and transfer of land and its resources.

It shall apply to Nagaland only after the state Assembly passes a resolution to do so.

Once RIIN classification is completed and specific laws are legislated, the full protection and privileges is expected to reach the deserving stakeholders, the JCPI said.

''Without RIIN, our birthright will be lost forever, we will be reduced to secondary citizens in our own land,'' it said.

The economy of the state is virtually ''driven by non- indigenous traders'' and state politics is ''dictated by non- indigenous people'', it said.

According to a notification of June 29, 2019, the RIIN will help identify the citizens who settled in Nagaland prior to December 1, 1963, the day it became a full-fledged state.

PTI CORR NBS MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OMOs, Operation Twist potent tools in central bank's arsenal: RBI paper

Citing near-total success with the many unconventional monetary policy tools it has deployed to insulate the economy from the ravaging impacts of the pandemic since last February, an RBI paper has said going ahead too, outright OMOs along w...

Cambodian tycoon faces police probe after wife-beating videos go viral

By Matt Blomberg and Aun Chhengpor PHNOM PENH, March 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Cambodian property tycoon is being investigated by police after a montage of video clips showing him attacking his ex-wife went viral this week, promptin...

China changes name of Confucius Institutes Headquarters to avoid scrutiny

China has quietly changed the name of Confucius Institutes Headquarters to the Center for Language Education and Cooperation in an attempt to alter the perception that the organisation serves as Chinas ideological marketing machine, accordi...

After 36 years in power, Rep of Congo's president runs again

After 36 years in power, Republic of Congos President Denis Sassou NGuesso appears poised to extend his tenure as one of Africas longest-serving leaders in the elections to be held Sunday amid opposition complaints of interference with thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021