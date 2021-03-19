Left Menu

Delhi HC permits virtual hearing on request made by parties

The Delhi High Court on Friday has permitted virtual hearings/hybrid hearings in cases before it, considering the request made by the parties.

The Delhi High Court on Friday has permitted virtual hearings/hybrid hearings in cases where a request to that effect is made by the counsel of parties. "Hon'ble Administrative and General Supervision Committee in its meeting held on Friday has been pleased to resolve that henceforth this court shall permit hybrid/video conference hearing where a request to this effect is made by any of the parties and/or their counsel, " said a notification issued by Registrar General Manoj Jain.

The Delhi High Court on Monday resumed physical hearing nearly a year after it has suspended its functioning on March 23, 2020, followed by the government decision to imposed lockdown in wake of containing COVID-19. However, the High Court continues to take up urgent matters through video conferencing and later resumed physical hearing of limited benches.

The physical hearing was also resumed in the district courts of Delhi from Monday. In a notification issued last month, Delhi High Court said: "All the Courts of Joint Registrars (Judicial) shall continue to hold courts as per the existing arrangement up to March 12, 2021, and shall hold regular physical courts, on a daily basis, with effect from March 15, 2121".

"....The Court may, in exceptional cases, permit any of the parties and/or their Counsel to join the proceedings through video conferencing, subject to availability of requisite infrastructure", said notification. The notification had further added that it is expected that the Advocates, litigants, and other visitors to this court strictly adhere to the norms of social distancing and all other COVID-19 protocols, guidelines, directions issued by the Government of India, Government of NCT of Delhi and this Court from time to time.

Earlier, Delhi High Court in an official statement announced that all district courts of Delhi to hold hearings physically on an alternate day basis and continue to take up the matters through 'video conferencing' on non-physical days from January 18. (ANI)

