Canada PM Trudeau blasts lack of transparency around China's trial of Canadians

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday condemned what he said was a lack of transparency around China's prosecution of two citizens accused of espionage and said Ottawa's top priority was their release.

"Their arbitrary detention is completely unacceptable, as is the lack of transparency around these court proceedings," he told a news conference.

Advertisement

The trial of Michael Spavor ended on Friday after a closed-court hearing of around two hours. The case against Michael Kovrig is due to start on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)