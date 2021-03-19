Allahabad Range IG asks DMs, dist police chiefs to implement HC order over loudspeakers

Allahabad Range IG K P Singh has asked DMs and police chiefs of four districts to ensure the implementation of the HC orders on the use of public address systems, days after a university VC here complained that “azan” on loudspeaker disturbs her sleep.

In a letter to the district magistrates and police chiefs of Allahabad, Fatehpur, Kaushambi and Pratapgarh on March 18, the IG referred to the letter of the vice-chancellor and an order passed by the Allahabad High Court on May 15 last year. Singh wrote that the use of loudspeakers or public address systems at any religious or public place from 10 am to 6 am without the permission of the competent authority is illegal.

The Allahabad High Court had stated in its order that “azan” can be an essential and integral part of Islam, but reciting it through a loudspeaker or any other sound enhancing device cannot be said to be an essential part of the religion. So under any circumstances, the use of loudspeakers between 10 am and 6 am cannot be allowed, the IG said.

In a letter written to DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami on March 3, Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Sangita Srivastava had said the ''azan'' or the call to prayer is played at 5.30 am through a loudspeaker installed at a mosque near her house.

This, she said, disrupts her sleep. The VC said no matter how hard she tries, she cannot sleep again.

Srivastava said the sleep disruption leads to headache throughout the day, impacting her work.

Asserting that she is not against any religion, the VC suggested that ''azan'' can be recited even without a loudspeaker so that it does not cause discomfort to others.

The Constitution of India gives all communities the right to live together in a peaceful manner which must be followed honestly, she said.

The vice-chancellor referred to the Allahabad High Court in a public interest litigation (Afzal Ansari and two others vs. Government of Uttar Pradesh and two others) of 2020, requesting the DM to take prompt action in this regard.

