Ludhiana police bust drug racket, arrest 15

Police here on Friday claimed to have busted an inter-state drug racket with the arrest of 15 people. According to police, over 67 lakhs intoxicating tablets, injections and syrups were seized from the 15 accused.

Police said the seized intoxicants were worth several crores. Police have also recovered Rs 5.44 lakh in cash from the accused.

While most arrested hail from Ludhiana, three of them belong to Uttar Pradesh, including two from Meerut, said police.

