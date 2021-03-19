C'garh man killed by Naxals on suspicion of being informer

Left Menu

An unidentified man was killed by Naxals on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district, an official said on Friday.Some locals spotted the body of a man lying on a dirt track in a dense forest near Mangnaar village under Barsoor police station area this morning, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.Maoist leaflets and pamphlets were also found at the spot. The mans identity has not been ascertained, the SP added.

PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 19-03-2021
An unidentified man was killed by Naxals on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, an official said on Friday.

Some locals spotted the body of a man lying on a dirt track in a dense forest near Mangnaar village under Barsoor police station area this morning, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

''Maoist leaflets and pamphlets were also found at the spot. According to villagers, the man was mentally unsound and was seen wandering in the forest there in the past. They said he was killed by ultras on suspicion of being a police informer. The man's identity has not been ascertained,'' the SP added.

