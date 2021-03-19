Left Menu

Bombay HC's Aurangabad bench halts physical hearings till April 4

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:22 IST
Bombay HC's Aurangabad bench halts physical hearings till April 4
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court will halt all physical hearings till April 4, and hear matters only through video-conferencing, an official said on Friday.

As per a notice issued by the HC registrar, the Aurangabad bench will only hear urgent matters during this period, and all these matters will be heard video-conferencing between March 22 and April 4.

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay HC Bar Association had written to the court earlier in the day urging it to revert to virtual court proceedings till COVID-19 cases in the region came down.

Earlier this month, the Nagpur bench had also suspended physical hearings and began conducting virtual hearings for urgent matters.

In December last year, all benches of the Bombay High Court and all subordinate courts in Maharashtra except Pune, had resumed physical hearings.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the courts had been conducting hearings online, through video interface.

The principal bench of the High Court in the city currently conducts physical hearings on all working days in a week.

A few designated benches conduct virtual hearings on Fridays only for cases in which lawyers or parties are based outside Mumbai, or are unable to attend physical hearings due to specific reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur cop's son found dead in under-construction mall

The son of an assistant sub inspector of Nagpur police was on Friday found dead in an under construction mall near Munje Chowk in the city, police said.The cause of death is not known and police are waiting for the post mortem report, a Wat...

Russian man admits ransomware plot against Tesla in Nevada

A Russian man has pleaded guilty to offering a Tesla employee USD 1 million to get computer malware into the electric car companys massive electric battery plant in Nevada for a ransomware attack that never happened, according to court reco...

Meat shops in Gurgaon to remain shut every Tuesday, Municipal Corporation House decides

Meat shops falling under the Gurgaon Municipal Corporations jurisdiction will remain shut every Tuesday as proposal to this effect was passed by the MC House.BJP councillor Subhash Singla said on Friday that the proposal was passed by the G...

Kulasekara's five-for helps Sri Lanka Legends enter final, to meet India

Sri Lanka Legends set up a final with India Legends in the Road Safety World Series T20 after Tillakratne Dilshans outfit defeated Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends by eight wickets here on Friday.Sri Lankans romped home to a comfortabl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021