Left Menu

India antitrust body says Reuters story corroborates evidence in probe of Amazon

Referring to the Amazon documents cited in the Reuters story, Divan said the CCI's director general of investigations might call for the documents from the company and examine them. Indian retailers, who are a crucial part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support base, have long alleged that Amazon's platform largely benefits a few big sellers and that the e-commerce company engages in predatory pricing that harms their businesses.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:38 IST
India antitrust body says Reuters story corroborates evidence in probe of Amazon

India's antitrust body on Friday told a court that a Reuters report showing Amazon.com Inc gave preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India platform corroborated evidence it had received and which had triggered an investigation of the U.S. e-commerce giant.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) announced in January 2020 that it was investigating Amazon and Walmart Inc's Flipkart following a complaint from a trader group that they were promoting preferred sellers. But the probe into alleged violations of competition law was put on hold as the two firms mounted a court challenge. While arguing on Friday for restarting the probe, Madhavi Goradia Divan, an Additional Solicitor General of India representing the CCI, read parts of the Reuters report to the judge in the Karnataka High Court, saying it "corroborates what was said" in the original complaint.

The Reuters story, which was published last month, was based on internal Amazon documents dated between 2012 and 2019. It revealed that Amazon for years helped a small number of sellers prosper on its platform, giving them discounted fees and helping one cut special deals with big tech manufacturers. To read the special report click http://reut.rs/2OCOT2W

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Divan's statements in court. Amazon has said it "does not give preferential treatment to any seller on its marketplace," and that it "treats all sellers in a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory manner".

The CCI's arguments in the case come after the watchdog this week submitted media clippings, including the Reuters story, as part of its exhibits to the court. Referring to the Amazon documents cited in the Reuters story, Divan said the CCI's director general of investigations might call for the documents from the company and examine them.

Indian retailers, who are a crucial part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support base, have long alleged that Amazon's platform largely benefits a few big sellers and that the e-commerce company engages in predatory pricing that harms their businesses. The company says it complies with all Indian laws. Divan read to the court from the Reuters story for roughly 15 minutes. This included a finding that some 35 of Amazon's more than 400,000 sellers in India in early 2019 accounted for around two-thirds of its online sales.

She also referred to documents cited in the story that showed Amazon was deeply involved in expanding a big seller on its platform named Cloudtail - in which it has an indirect equity stake - even though it said publicly that Cloudtail gets the same privileges as other vendors. "Do you do it for all the sellers," Divan said, referring to Amazon. "These are questions that have to be asked."

Following publication of the Reuters story, India's financial-crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, asked Amazon for information and documents related to its operations in the country, Reuters reported last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Justin Bieber releases his sixth studio album 'Justice'

Canadian singer and songwriter, Justin Bieber on Friday released his sixth studio album, titled Justice, and received rave reviews from fans. According to Fox News, the pop icon created the album during the pandemic and hopes that his new m...

Nagpur: 3 cops suspended for liquor party in ACP's office

Three Nagpur policemen were placed under suspension after a video of their partying in the ACP office went viral on social media, an official said on Friday.In the video, which was shot on March 10, the three can be seen drinking liquor in ...

IMF economist sees only 'transitory' bump in inflation from U.S. stimulus

President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan could trigger a temporary bump in consumer prices, but inflation was not likely to last long, International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said in an interview broadcast on F...

Occupation of schools by Myanmar military serious violation of children’s rights

The occupation of education facilities across Myanmar by security forces is a serious violation of childrens rights. It will exacerbate the learning crisis for almost 12 million children and youth in Myanmar, which was already under tremend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021