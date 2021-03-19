Russian court extends Navalny ally Sobol's house arrest to June 23 - lawyer

Russian court extends Navalny ally Sobol's house arrest to June 23 - lawyerReuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:40 IST
A Russian court on Friday extended the house arrest of Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, as well as that of his brother Navalny's Oleg, until June 23, Sobol's lawyer wrote on social media.
Amid a broad crackdown on Navalny allies, Sobol is accused of flouting COVID-19 restrictions over a protest.
