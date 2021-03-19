Left Menu

Russian court extends Navalny ally Sobol's house arrest to June 23 - lawyer

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:40 IST
Russian court extends Navalny ally Sobol's house arrest to June 23 - lawyer

A Russian court on Friday extended the house arrest of Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, as well as that of his brother Navalny's Oleg, until June 23, Sobol's lawyer wrote on social media.

Amid a broad crackdown on Navalny allies, Sobol is accused of flouting COVID-19 restrictions over a protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Justin Bieber releases his sixth studio album 'Justice'

Canadian singer and songwriter, Justin Bieber on Friday released his sixth studio album, titled Justice, and received rave reviews from fans. According to Fox News, the pop icon created the album during the pandemic and hopes that his new m...

Nagpur: 3 cops suspended for liquor party in ACP's office

Three Nagpur policemen were placed under suspension after a video of their partying in the ACP office went viral on social media, an official said on Friday.In the video, which was shot on March 10, the three can be seen drinking liquor in ...

IMF economist sees only 'transitory' bump in inflation from U.S. stimulus

President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan could trigger a temporary bump in consumer prices, but inflation was not likely to last long, International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said in an interview broadcast on F...

Occupation of schools by Myanmar military serious violation of children’s rights

The occupation of education facilities across Myanmar by security forces is a serious violation of childrens rights. It will exacerbate the learning crisis for almost 12 million children and youth in Myanmar, which was already under tremend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021