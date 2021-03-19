CBI conducts surprise checks at govt offices across country in anti-corruption drive
The CBI Friday conducted joint surprise checks with the vigilance department of 300 Central government departments in 25 states and union territories to identify areas prone to corruption as part of its special drive, officials said.The agency covered offices of Railways, Food Corporation of India FCI, CSD Canteen Stores Department Godown, Ordnance Factory, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC, and North MCD among others.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:53 IST
The CBI Friday conducted joint surprise checks with the vigilance department of 300 Central government departments in 25 states and union territories to identify areas prone to corruption as part of its special drive, officials said.
The agency covered offices of Railways, Food Corporation of India (FCI), CSD (Canteen Stores Department) Godown, Ordnance Factory, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and North MCD among others. ''The documents and records obtained in Joint Surprise Checks are being scrutinised for further necessary action,'' CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said. ''These joint surprise checks are being conducted to unearth any wrongdoing at places which are prone to corruptible practices while rendering services or implementing projects of the government of India, at the cutting edge level,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hike in platform ticket cost 'temporary', aimed at preventing crowding during pandemic: Railways
Hike in platform ticket price 'temporary' measure to decongest platforms: Railways
COVID-19: Western Railways collects Rs 8.83 lakh in fine in March 1st week
National Rail Plan aims to increase modal share of Railways in freight to 45 pc: Piyush Goyal
COVID-19 among reasons for Railways' losses in last 3 years: Goyal