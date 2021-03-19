Anees Shaikh appointed Maharashtra Waqf Board CEO

Anees Shaikh appointed Maharashtra Waqf Board CEOPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:04 IST
The Maharashtra government on Friday appointed retired deputy secretary Anees Shaikh as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the state Waqf Board for a tenure of three years.
Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said the board has got a permanent CEO after a gap of six years, adding that two people were in consideration for the post and Shaikh was appointed after the other contender declined.
The board is headquartered in Aurangabad city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nawab Malik
- Waqf Board
- Aurangabad city
- Shaikh
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Karnataka Waqf Board circular says no loudspeakers in mosques, dargahs from 10 pm to 6 am
Muslim organisations protest in Hyderabad against ex-UP Shia Waqf Board chief
Karnataka Waqf Board retracts circular restricting use of loudspeakers in mosques, dargahs
HC asks UP govt under which authority of law it appointed administrator in Shia Waqf Board