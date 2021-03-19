Anees Shaikh appointed Maharashtra Waqf Board CEO

The Maharashtra government on Friday appointed retired deputy secretary Anees Shaikh as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the state Waqf Board for a tenure of three years.

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said the board has got a permanent CEO after a gap of six years, adding that two people were in consideration for the post and Shaikh was appointed after the other contender declined.

The board is headquartered in Aurangabad city.

