The state police departments inability to take action against goons had emboldened them and was resulting in the frequent occurrence of such gruesome incidents, Cheema said.He alleged the gangsters were running all sorts of rackets from jails and no attempt was being made to curb them.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:10 IST
Two sisters shot dead in Punjab's Moga

Two sisters were shot dead by a son of a sarpach at a village in Punjab's Moga, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Gurvir Singh (30), has been arrested, Nihal Singh Wala police station SHO Gurpreet Singh said over the phone, adding that he is being interrogated to ascertain the crime motive.

The victims, aged 18 and 24, were shot from a point-blank range with a .32 bore revolver on Thursday evening.

They were rushed to a hospital at Faridkot where they succumbed to their injuries, he said.

The victims’ father told police that Gurvir used to harass his daughters.

He alleged that on Thursday the accused asked them to accompany him in his car and shot them when they refused. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condemned the killings and directed the state DGP to ensure speedy investigation in the incident.

“Horrific incident of killing of two young girls in Moga. Have directed@DGP Punjab Police to ensure speedy investigation into the unfortunate incident and to bring the culprits to justice. Such offenders will be sternly dealt with,” Amarinder said in a tweet.

Hitting out at the ruling Congress over the incident, Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has failed to tackle the law and order situation.

The glaring example of cold blooded murder of two sisters in Moga is a result of the patronage being given to the goons by the state government, a SAD statement said with party demanding that the chief minister step down on moral grounds. SAD senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said this was not the first time such an incident had occurred in the state. ''The state police department's inability to take action against goons had emboldened them and was resulting in the frequent occurrence of such gruesome incidents,'' Cheema said.

He alleged the gangsters were running all sorts of rackets from jails and no attempt was being made to curb them.

