Mumbai: AAP targets Aaditya Thackeray over Aarey forest fires

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said Aarey Colony, one of the metropolis' green lungs, had witnessed 21 fires in the past two months, and targeted Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray over them.

The party condemned the MVA government for its ''inaction and indifference'' towards frequent Aarey fires.

''Where is environment minister Aaditya Thackeray? What happened to all the tall claims to save Aarey?,'' the party asked, and added that the fires seemed suspicious.

Arson and sabotage cannot be ruled out, the party claimed.

''This is a pattern. We first saw this in the case of Mumbai's mangroves, where the mangroves were burnt down, land was reclaimed, and then occupied. Post this, an attempt was made to pass off this occupied land as a non-forested area.

Now this is happening with Aarey,'' the AAP release alleged.

