Left Menu

Army chief dedicates memorial to Param Vir Chakra awardee Capt Manoj Pandey in Sitapur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:18 IST
Army chief dedicates memorial to Param Vir Chakra awardee Capt Manoj Pandey in Sitapur

Army chief General M M Naravane dedicated a memorial to Captain Manoj Pandey, who was killed in action during the 1999 Kargil War and was posthumously awarded Param Vir Chakra at his native village in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, military sources said.

Pandey had sacrificed his life on July 3, 1999, while carrying out military operations to capture Khalubar hills during the war.

The sources said family members of Pandey, senior government officials, ex-servicemen and other senior Army officers apart from Army chief were also present on Friday on the occasion in Rura village.

A cheque of Rs 1 lakh was also presented by the Army to the Government Pre Secondary School of the village as a token of assistance, they said.

The Army chief then visited Central Command Headquarters in Lucknow and was briefed by Lieutenant General IS Ghuman, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Central Command, on the state of operational preparedness of the Central Army, the sources mentioned.

He expressed satisfaction on the efforts being made to ensure capability enhancement and operational effectiveness to meet all contemporary and emerging challenges, they noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

T gana MLC polls: TRS candidates maintains lead over rivals

The ruling TRS candidates, including former PM P V Narasimha Raos daughter S Vani Devi, maintained their lead over rivals on Friday as counting of votes in the election to Telangana Legislative Council from two Graduates constituencies prog...

Ireland to resume AstraZeneca rollout in coming days

Ireland plans to resume its rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days for all those aged 18 and over, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee said on Friday.But it said that recipients should be informed that very ...

India surpasses 4 cr COVID-19 vaccination mark, says Health Ministry

India crossed a significant milestone in its fight against COVID-19 as the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 4 crore mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. A total of 4,11,55,978 COVID-19 va...

Akhilesh urges farmers to stay united

Describing the BJP a party that divides, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Friday urged farmers to remain united, saying a government committed to their welfare is possible only if they maintain harmony and brotherhood.Since the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021