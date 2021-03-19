Army chief dedicates memorial to Param Vir Chakra awardee Capt Manoj Pandey in Sitapur

Army chief General M M Naravane dedicated a memorial to Captain Manoj Pandey, who was killed in action during the 1999 Kargil War and was posthumously awarded Param Vir Chakra at his native village in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, military sources said.

Pandey had sacrificed his life on July 3, 1999, while carrying out military operations to capture Khalubar hills during the war.

The sources said family members of Pandey, senior government officials, ex-servicemen and other senior Army officers apart from Army chief were also present on Friday on the occasion in Rura village.

A cheque of Rs 1 lakh was also presented by the Army to the Government Pre Secondary School of the village as a token of assistance, they said.

The Army chief then visited Central Command Headquarters in Lucknow and was briefed by Lieutenant General IS Ghuman, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Central Command, on the state of operational preparedness of the Central Army, the sources mentioned.

He expressed satisfaction on the efforts being made to ensure capability enhancement and operational effectiveness to meet all contemporary and emerging challenges, they noted.

