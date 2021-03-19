Left Menu

COVID-19 surge continues in Delhi, 716 fresh cases in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 716 new COVID-19 cases, 471 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Friday evening. This was the highest number of COVID-19 cases which the national capital has reported since the onset of this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:21 IST
COVID-19 surge continues in Delhi, 716 fresh cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi reported 716 new COVID-19 cases, 471 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Friday evening. This was the highest number of COVID-19 cases which the national capital has reported since the onset of this year. The total cases have mounted to 6,46,348, including 3,165 active cases and 6,32,230 total recoveries.

However, the death toll escalated to 10,953, including the new deaths. On Thursday, Delhi registered 607 fresh COVID-19 cases.

As many as 39,726 new COVID-19 cases and 20,654 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Friday morning. With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,15,14,331, including 2,71,282 active cases and 1,10,83,679 recoveries.The death toll stands at 1,59,370 including 154 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all the people of Delhi could be vaccinated in three months if the Centre relaxes the parameters of vaccination.

"There is a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. There was a time when the daily COVID-19 cases were retrained to 100-125. Yesterday, Delhi recorded more than 500 cases," Kejriwal said. "I appeal to everyone, who is eligible, to get themselves vaccinated. 30,000-40,000 vaccines are being administered per day, as of now. We will increase this to 1.25 lakh vaccines per day. In the next few days, we are increasing our capacity," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

T gana MLC polls: TRS candidates maintains lead over rivals

The ruling TRS candidates, including former PM P V Narasimha Raos daughter S Vani Devi, maintained their lead over rivals on Friday as counting of votes in the election to Telangana Legislative Council from two Graduates constituencies prog...

Ireland to resume AstraZeneca rollout in coming days

Ireland plans to resume its rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days for all those aged 18 and over, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee said on Friday.But it said that recipients should be informed that very ...

India surpasses 4 cr COVID-19 vaccination mark, says Health Ministry

India crossed a significant milestone in its fight against COVID-19 as the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 4 crore mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. A total of 4,11,55,978 COVID-19 va...

Akhilesh urges farmers to stay united

Describing the BJP a party that divides, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Friday urged farmers to remain united, saying a government committed to their welfare is possible only if they maintain harmony and brotherhood.Since the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021