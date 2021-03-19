Members of Muslim community stage protest against Wasim Rizvi

Left Menu

Members of the Muslim community on Friday staged a protest and demanded the arrest of former Shia Waqf Board chairperson Wasim Rizvi, who has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Quran.A march was carried out in the in the old city area where a memorandum addressed to the President and demanding an FIR against Rizvi was handed over to a senior official.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:22 IST
A march was carried out in the in the old city area where a memorandum addressed to the President and demanding an FIR against Rizvi was handed over to a senior official. Speaking on the occasion, community leader Samran Khan said, “This time, he (Rizvi) has crossed all limits by saying things about the holy book of Muslims and hurt their religious sentiments. It is essential to control his activities before he does something which might lead to some major problem,'' he said. Urging the Supreme Court to reject the Rizvi's plea at the earliest besides a ban on all of his audios and videos on social and electronic media, he called for Rizvi's arrest under the National Security Act. He also demanded a law providing strict action against those making indecent remarks against any religion and religious head. Meanwhile, a call for stern action against Wasim Rizvi was also given from the Jama Masjid of Bareilly after the Friday prayers.

