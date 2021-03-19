Left Menu

Allahabad HC declines to quash charge sheet filed in 'monument scam'

The charge sheet was sent to the MP-MLA court on October 15, 2020, on which the court had summoned the accused for trial after taking cognizance.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:24 IST
Allahabad HC declines to quash charge sheet filed in 'monument scam'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court Friday declined to quash a charge sheet filed in the 'monument scam' that allegedly took place between 2007 and 2011. It, however, permitted the petitioners to raise their plea against prosecution sanction during trial proceedings.

A Lucknow bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh passed the order on the petition moved by Ajai Kumar and others.

Besides the charge sheet , the petitioners also sought quashing of the summoning order passed by MPMLA court Lucknow.

Opposing the plea, additional government advocate Rao Narendra Singh argued that the scam volume was about Rs 42 crore and also claimed names of some ministers too figured in the case. Earlier, an FIR was filed in the Gomit Nagar police station here in connection with irregularities in purchase of stones and construction and corruption in construction of monuments in Lucknow and Noida between 2007 and 2011. The charge sheet was sent to the MP-MLA court on October 15, 2020, on which the court had summoned the accused for trial after taking cognizance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece lifts some COVID restrictions to relieve lockdown fatigue

Greece will lift some COVID-19 restrictions next week as part of a plan to gradually reopen a fragile economy even as its hospitals remain under severe pressure from stubbornly high infections, authorities said on Friday.Hair and beauty sal...

Ireland to resume AstraZeneca rollout in coming days

Ireland plans to resume its rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days for all those aged 18 and over, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee said on Friday.But it said that recipients should be informed that very ...

T gana MLC polls: TRS candidates maintains lead over rivals

The ruling TRS candidates, including former PM P V Narasimha Raos daughter S Vani Devi, maintained their lead over rivals on Friday as counting of votes in the election to Telangana Legislative Council from two Graduates constituencies prog...

India surpasses 4 cr COVID-19 vaccination mark, says Health Ministry

India crossed a significant milestone in its fight against COVID-19 as the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 4 crore mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. A total of 4,11,55,978 COVID-19 va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021