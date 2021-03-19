Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:27 IST
GB Nagar on top among districts in controlling COVID-19 death rate: UP health minister

Gautam Buddh Nagar is on the top among all the districts in Uttar Pradesh in curbing the spread of COVID-19 and controlling the rate of deaths due to the pandemic, state Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said on Friday.

Work on the Noida International Airport in Jewar has been a special achievement for the district, while the introduction of the commissionerate system of police has also resulted in a reduced number of incidents of crime, he said at a programme here to mark the completion of four years of the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the event, Singh, the state government's minister in charge of Gautam Buddh Nagar, listed out the achievements and developments made during the four years of the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

District Magistrate (DM) Suhas L Y, Police Commissioner Alok Singh, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Greater Noida Authority CEO and Nodal Officer for COVID-19 response Narendra Bhooshan, among others, attended the event held at the Gautam Buddh University.

''In the last one year, special efforts were made by all departments -- the district administration, the police and the health department -- in the fight against the coronavirus because of which Gautam Buddh Nagar remained on top among the districts in preventing the spread of the virus and controlling the mortality rate due to it,'' Singh said, according to an official statement.

The DM said development works are being carried out in the district in accordance with the state government's directions and that efforts are being made to ensure that the common man is benefitted by the schemes and policies.

When the pandemic broke out last year, Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, was among the initial COVID-19 hotspots in the state with a relatively high mortality rate.

As on Friday, the district's mortality rate due to the viral disease stood at 0.35 per cent while the recovery rate was 99.31 per cent with 85 active cases, according to official data.

