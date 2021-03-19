Left Menu

4 more held over teen's gang rape in Rajasthan

Four more people have been arrested in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Rajasthans Jhalawar district last month, taking the number of arrests in the case to 24, police said on Friday.The teenager was gang-raped for over 9 days at separate places in Jhalawar city, where she was left by a woman she knew and her aide on February 25 on the pretext of buying her a bag.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:27 IST
4 more held over teen's gang rape in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four more people have been arrested in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district last month, taking the number of arrests in the case to 24, police said on Friday.

The teenager was gang-raped for over 9 days at separate places in Jhalawar city, where she was left by a woman she knew and her aide on February 25 on the pretext of buying her a bag. After somehow returning home, the girl, a resident of Suket town, 74 km south of Kota city, approached police on March 6 and lodged a case against 12 people, police had said.

The number of arrests rose following statements by the victim and a probe. The four arrested persons were presented before the media on Friday.

Police have already arrested 20 others, including a woman and four juveniles, in connection the case, Kota Rural Superintendent of Police Sharad Choudhary said.

Efforts are underway to nab the other suspects, the SP said. ''We're trying to conclude the investigation into the matter very soon so that a charge sheet can be submitted before a court in the next 5 days.'' A nine-member team, under the circle officer, has been formed to deal with the case, the officer added.

The Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson visited the girl's home and assured strict punishment to the guilty and assistance to her.

Commission chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal also visited the Suket police station, where she spoke to the senior police officials to take stock of the course of action in the case.

After the visit, Beniwal expressed satisfaction at the action taken by police in the case. PTI CORR HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece lifts some COVID restrictions to relieve lockdown fatigue

Greece will lift some COVID-19 restrictions next week as part of a plan to gradually reopen a fragile economy even as its hospitals remain under severe pressure from stubbornly high infections, authorities said on Friday.Hair and beauty sal...

Ireland to resume AstraZeneca rollout in coming days

Ireland plans to resume its rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days for all those aged 18 and over, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee said on Friday.But it said that recipients should be informed that very ...

T gana MLC polls: TRS candidates maintains lead over rivals

The ruling TRS candidates, including former PM P V Narasimha Raos daughter S Vani Devi, maintained their lead over rivals on Friday as counting of votes in the election to Telangana Legislative Council from two Graduates constituencies prog...

India surpasses 4 cr COVID-19 vaccination mark, says Health Ministry

India crossed a significant milestone in its fight against COVID-19 as the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 4 crore mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. A total of 4,11,55,978 COVID-19 va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021