4 more held over teen's gang rape in Rajasthan

Four more people have been arrested in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district last month, taking the number of arrests in the case to 24, police said on Friday.

The teenager was gang-raped for over 9 days at separate places in Jhalawar city, where she was left by a woman she knew and her aide on February 25 on the pretext of buying her a bag. After somehow returning home, the girl, a resident of Suket town, 74 km south of Kota city, approached police on March 6 and lodged a case against 12 people, police had said.

The number of arrests rose following statements by the victim and a probe. The four arrested persons were presented before the media on Friday.

Police have already arrested 20 others, including a woman and four juveniles, in connection the case, Kota Rural Superintendent of Police Sharad Choudhary said.

Efforts are underway to nab the other suspects, the SP said. ''We're trying to conclude the investigation into the matter very soon so that a charge sheet can be submitted before a court in the next 5 days.'' A nine-member team, under the circle officer, has been formed to deal with the case, the officer added.

The Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson visited the girl's home and assured strict punishment to the guilty and assistance to her.

Commission chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal also visited the Suket police station, where she spoke to the senior police officials to take stock of the course of action in the case.

After the visit, Beniwal expressed satisfaction at the action taken by police in the case. PTI CORR HMB

