UK police arrest Indian murder accused Jaysukh Ranpariya

He has refused consent to be extradited to India to face criminal charges and was remanded in custody until a next hearing of the case later this month.Jaysukh Ranpariya of Sutton Plaza, Sutton, appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates Court following his arrest by detectives from the Mets Extradition Unit, said a Metropolitan Police statement.Ranpariya was arrested on Tuesday, 16 March, in Sutton south London under an international arrest warrant issued the same day on behalf of the Indian authorities.

Updated: 19-03-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:33 IST
Officers from Scotland Yard’s Extradition Unit have arrested Jaysukh Ranpariya, wanted in India on murder charges related to a lawyer’s killing nearly three years ago.

The 41-year-old, also known as Jayesh Patel, was arrested in south London on Tuesday on an Indian extradition warrant and produced before Westminster Magistrates’ court in London on Wednesday. He has refused consent to be extradited to India to face criminal charges and was remanded in custody until a next hearing of the case later this month.

“Jaysukh Ranpariya of Sutton Plaza, Sutton, appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court following his arrest by detectives from the Met’s Extradition Unit,” said a Metropolitan Police statement.

“Ranpariya was arrested on Tuesday, 16 March, in Sutton [south London] under an international arrest warrant issued the same day on behalf of the Indian authorities. He is wanted for an offence of conspiracy to murder in India,” the statement added.

The UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which represents the Indian authorities in the UK courts in extradition matters, said it had received a request for Ranpariya’s extradition to India. “The UK has received a provisional extradition request from the Indian authorities for Jasysukh Ranpariya, who is wanted to face charges of conspiracy to murder from April 2018. The full request is due to be served by 20 May 2021,” a CPS spokesperson said.

The Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Ranpariya to alert countries to take him into custody as the Gujarat police sought to trace and arrest the fugitive as part of its inquiries into crimes dating back to 2018.

