CBI conducts surprise checks at govt dept offices across country in anti-corruption drive

The CBI Friday conducted joint surprise checks with the vigilance department of 30 Central government departments in 25 states and union territories to identify areas prone to corruption as part of its special drive, officials said.

The agency covered offices of Railways, Food Corporation of India (FCI), CSD (Canteen Stores Department) Godown, Ordnance Factory, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and North MCD among others. ''The documents and records obtained in Joint Surprise Checks are being scrutinised for further necessary action,'' CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said. ''These joint surprise checks are being conducted to unearth any wrongdoing at places which are prone to corruptible practices while rendering services or implementing projects of the government of India, at the cutting edge level,'' he said.

