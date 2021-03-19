Man-eater found dead

Bengaluru, Mar 19 (PTI): A tiger against which shoot- at-sight was ordered following the killing of three people was found dead in Kodagu, a top forest officer said on Friday.

The decomposed carcass of the tiger was found at village of Lakkunda in Kodagu, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Vijay Kumar Gogi said in a statement.

''The tiger that was responsible for human deaths in T Shettigeri, Kumatoor, Belur villages in Kodagu district of Karnataka, was found dead in Lakkunda,'' Gogi said.

He said a postmortem was conducted on the dead cat and samples were collected for a forensic examination.

The exact reason of the death would be ascertained after receiving the reports, Gogi said.

The tiger had created panic in certain areas of Kodagu district forcing the Karnataka government to issue a shoot- at-sight order.

