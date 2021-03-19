300-kg poppy seized, 2 held

Two persons were arrested after 300 kg of poppy and Rs 5 lakh cash were recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted an oil tanker on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Tikri, officials said.

During a search, police recovered 300 kg of poppy concealed in 15 large bags that were kept inside the chamber of the tanker, they said.

The driver, Vinod Singh, was arrested on the spot. Based on his inputs, a highway eatery owner, Inder Kumar, was also arrested and Rs 5-lakh cash seized, they said.

Kumar was going to get the delivery of the consignment and was allegedly involved in narcotics smuggling, police said.

A case has been registered and the vehicle also seized, police added. PTI AB HMB

