Uttarakhand CM meets senior BJP leader
In his first visit to the national capital, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat met BJP general secretary organisation B L Santhosh on Friday. Rawat said it was a courtesy call, and he gifted him a pot of water from the holy river of Ganga.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:42 IST
In his first visit to the national capital, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat met BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh on Friday. Rawat said it was a courtesy call, and he gifted him a pot of water from the holy river of Ganga. He also held meetings to review ongoing works in the pilgrimage towns of Kedarnath and Badrinath. After assuming the charge on March 19, Rawat has found himself at the centre of a row over his comments disapproving of women wearing ripped jeans, suggesting that this goes against India's cultural norms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tirath
- Ganga
- Kedarnath
- B L Santhosh
- India
- Badrinath
- Rawat
- Singh Rawat
ALSO READ
Defence sales to India shows commitment to India's security, sovereignty: US
Cricket-England recall spinner Bess, elect to bat in final test v India
UNGA unanimously adopts India-sponsored resolution declaring 2023 as International Year of Millets
Coal India's second interim dividend likely to be Rs 4-5 per share
Kohli equals Dhoni's record of leading India in most Tests