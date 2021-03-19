Uttarakhand CM meets senior BJP leader

In his first visit to the national capital, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat met BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh on Friday. Rawat said it was a courtesy call, and he gifted him a pot of water from the holy river of Ganga. He also held meetings to review ongoing works in the pilgrimage towns of Kedarnath and Badrinath. After assuming the charge on March 19, Rawat has found himself at the centre of a row over his comments disapproving of women wearing ripped jeans, suggesting that this goes against India's cultural norms.

