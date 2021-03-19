Left Menu

Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Sidhu takes charge of Pak Air Force chief

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:44 IST
Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Sidhu takes charge of Pak Air Force chief

Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu on Friday took charge as the 23rd chief of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), an official statement said. A graceful change of command ceremony was held at the Air Force Headquarters, Islamabad, according to the statement issued by the PAF.

The outgoing Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, decorated Air Marshal Sidhu with the ranks of Air Chief Marshal and handed him over the ‘Command Sword’.

In his farewell address Khan recalled the PAF's achievement and said that his successor was a sound professional with extraordinary leadership qualities and an excellent human being who would serve with distinction.

To bid farewell to the outgoing Air Chief, a formation of JF-17 Thunder aircraft presented a farewell fly past. During the ceremony a smartly turned out contingent of PAF presented the Guard of Honour to the outgoing Chief of the Air Staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak’s delegation to visit India next week for talks on water-related issues

Pakistan on Friday said that its delegation of water experts would visit India next week to attend the meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission and discuss various water-related issues.The 116th meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission wi...

Biden, Harris offering solace to grieving Asian Americans

For Asian Americans, 2020 was a year of political success and newfound influence. But it was also a time of vulnerability to racist assaults. That painful dichotomy will be on display Friday when President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamal...

Greece lifts some COVID restrictions to relieve lockdown fatigue

Greece will lift some COVID-19 restrictions next week as part of a plan to gradually reopen a fragile economy even as its hospitals remain under severe pressure from stubbornly high infections, authorities said on Friday.Hair and beauty sal...

Ireland to resume AstraZeneca rollout in coming days

Ireland plans to resume its rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days for all those aged 18 and over, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee said on Friday.But it said that recipients should be informed that very ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021