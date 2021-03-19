Domestic help held for theft at Kishore Kumar's bungalow

Domestic help held for theft at Kishore Kumar's bungalowPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:50 IST
A 24 year-old man working as a domestic help in the bungalow of legendary singer Kishore Kumar was arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing valuables, police said on Friday.
Harnarayan Yadav was held from Banda in Uttar Pradesh, a Santa Cruz police station official said.
''On Tuesday, the late Kishore Kumar's grand daughter Vrinda Amit Ganguly lodged a complaint that items worth over Rs 2 lakh were missing. A probe zeroed in on Yadav,'' he added.
