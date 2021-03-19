Left Menu

Forensic team inspects cars seized in Antilia bomb scare case

A forensic team from Pune on Friday inspected the vehicles seized in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case here in the state capital.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:51 IST
Forensic team inspects cars seized in Antilia bomb scare case
Forensic team at NIA office in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A forensic team from Pune on Friday inspected the vehicles seized in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case here in the state capital. The vehicles are kept at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in Mumbai. NIA Superintendent Vikram Khalate was also present during the inspection.

The NIA had on Wednesday confirmed that the person, seen in a CCTV footage walking near Mukesh Ambani's residence on the night of February 25 when an explosive-laden vehicle was found, was Sachin Waze, an assistant inspector in Mumbai Police. Waze was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in the death case of Mansukh Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found on Carmichael Raod outside Antilia on February 25.

Hiran was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's CAE to host mass vaccinations as country's firms act to help speed inoculations

Aviation training specialist CAE said on Friday it will be ready to host mass COVID-19 vaccinations as early as Easter, becoming one of the first major Canadian publicly traded companies to carry out inoculations of workers and the public. ...

UK PM Johnson's director of communications to join the Sun newspaper

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons director of communications will move to The Sun as the newspapers new deputy editor-in-chief, just a few months after he took on the top job. James Slack took over as Johnsons director of communications...

Facebook services suffer global outage with Instagram down for nearly a million

Facebook Inc said on Friday its services were being affected by a number of issues, after nearly a million people across the world reported problems with its photo-sharing app Instagram.Multiple teams are working on it the outage, and well ...

COVID-19 tests in Mumbai to be doubled to 50k per day: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday decided to double the number of COVID-19 tests from 25,000 per day now to 50,000, the decision coming on a day when Mumbai reported a record 3,062 cases, officials said.The decision was taken...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021