President Kovind appoints two Additional Judges to Chhattisgarh HC

President appointed Narendra Kumar Vyas and Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi as Additional Judges of Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday. The President of India, in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 224 of the Constitution Of India, appointed Narendra Kumar Vyas, and Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi, as the Additional Judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court, for a period of two years. A notification in this regard was issued today by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India.

Narendra Kumar Vyas, B.Sc., L.L.B. had enrolled as Advocate on March 16, 1996. He has over 23 years of experience. He has practised in Labour Court, Industrial Court, District Court, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Janjgeer-Champa, EPF Tribunal, Central Government Industrial Tribunal cum Labour Court during period 1996 to 2002 and after that has been practising in the Chhattisgarh High Court till date. Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi, B.A., LL.B., joined the Judicial Service on July 11, 1990. As a Judicial Officer, he served as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sakti, Additional Registrar, High Court of Chhattisgarh, District and Sessions Judge, Surguja, Ambikapur, Legal Advisor to Governor of Chhattisgarh and presently he is working as Principal Secretary, Law & Legislative Affairs Department, Government of Chhattisgarh, Raipur. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)