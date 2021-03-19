Left Menu

US Defence Secretary commends India's leadership role in Indo-Pacific region

Austin visited Japan and South Korea before arriving in New Delhi.On Friday, Austin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.Secretary Austin commended Indias leadership role in the Indo-Pacific and growing engagement with like-minded partners across the region to promote shared goals, according to a readout by the US department of defence.The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to promote a free and open regional order.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:54 IST
US Defence Secretary commends India's leadership role in Indo-Pacific region

US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin on Friday commended India's leadership role in the Indo-Pacific and growing engagement with like-minded partners across the strategically important region to promote shared goals.

Austin arrived in India here as part of his three-nation first overseas tour as the Defence Secretary. His visit to India is seen as a reflection of the Biden administration's strong commitment to ties with its close allies and partners in the region. Austin visited Japan and South Korea before arriving in New Delhi.

On Friday, Austin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

''Secretary Austin commended India’s leadership role in the Indo-Pacific and growing engagement with like-minded partners across the region to promote shared goals,'' according to a readout by the US department of defence.

''The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to promote a free and open regional order. Both sides exchanged perspectives on shared challenges confronting the region and committed to further strengthen their broad ranging and robust defence cooperation,'' the readout added.

Welcoming Austin, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said his visit to India is definitely going to further deepen the cooperation and partnership between two countries. Austin and Singh are scheduled to hold bilateral talks on Saturday.

Austin's visit to India came days after the top leadership of the Quad grouping of the US, India, Japan and Australia vowed to expand their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific amidst China's aggressive actions in the region.

The US has been favouring making Quad a security architecture to check China's growing assertiveness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's CAE to host mass vaccinations as country's firms act to help speed inoculations

Aviation training specialist CAE said on Friday it will be ready to host mass COVID-19 vaccinations as early as Easter, becoming one of the first major Canadian publicly traded companies to carry out inoculations of workers and the public. ...

UK PM Johnson's director of communications to join the Sun newspaper

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons director of communications will move to The Sun as the newspapers new deputy editor-in-chief, just a few months after he took on the top job. James Slack took over as Johnsons director of communications...

Facebook services suffer global outage with Instagram down for nearly a million

Facebook Inc said on Friday its services were being affected by a number of issues, after nearly a million people across the world reported problems with its photo-sharing app Instagram.Multiple teams are working on it the outage, and well ...

COVID-19 tests in Mumbai to be doubled to 50k per day: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday decided to double the number of COVID-19 tests from 25,000 per day now to 50,000, the decision coming on a day when Mumbai reported a record 3,062 cases, officials said.The decision was taken...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021