UP RERA slaps penalties worth Rs 1.24 cr on developers for non-compliance of orders

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) on Friday said it has slapped a total penalty of Rs 1.24 crore on 11 developers for non-compliance of its orders. The decision was taken during the UP RERA's 59th meeting chaired by Chairman Rajive Kumar. The meeting was attended by members Balvinder Kumar, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Kalpana Mishra, secretary Rajesh Kumar Tyagi, legal advisor Anand Shukla and other senior officers and consultants, according to a statement. The penalties have been imposed under Section 63 of the RERA Act -- when a promoter or developer of a project fails to comply with any orders of the Authority, then penalty can be levied on the basis of each day of default.

''The Authority has directed these promoters to ensure compliance of its orders and deposit the amount of penalty within a month, failing which the amount of penalty shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue,'' the regulatory body said in the statement. Separately, the UP RERA said it has decided to revoke the registration of Ansal API Pocket 4, Sector O Sushant Golf City project with immediate effect. The step has been taken over irregularities committed in the sale of units under the project, fraudulent trade practices, fund diversions and no work being done on the project since last nine years, among other violations, according to the statement.

