India strongly condemns terrorist attack in Mali

India on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Mali this week in which 33 Malian soldiers were killed.

''India strongly condemns the terrorist attack on March 15 at a security post in Tessit in the Gao region in Mali that resulted in the killing of 33 Malian soldiers,'' the Ministry of External Affairs said.

''We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the soldiers as well as the people and the government of Mali and wish for the speedy recovery of all the other injured soldiers,'' it said in a statement.

