Ukraine imposes sanctions on former president Yanukovich

Ukraine has imposed personal sanctions on former President Viktor Yanukovich, former prime minister Mykola Azarov and several others, top security official Oleksiy Danilov said on Friday.

Yanukovich fled to Russia in 2014 following street protests against his rule. Azarov also left Ukraine and went to Russia.

A Ukrainian court in 2019 sentenced Yanukovich in absentia to 13 years in jail for treason.

