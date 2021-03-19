Left Menu

U.S. House backs measure condemning Myanmar coup

The House on Thursday had passed another Burma-related measure by voice vote - without a roll call.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:13 IST
U.S. House backs measure condemning Myanmar coup

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday overwhelmingly approved legislation condemning the military coup in Myanmar, as lawmakers decried increasingly harsh tactics used to suppress demonstrations since the Feb. 1 ouster of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The measure passed by 398 to 14, with one voting "present." All of the "no" and "present" votes came from Republicans.

The resolution condemned the coup and the detention of Myanmar's civilian leaders, called for the release of all those detained and for those elected to serve in parliament to resume their duties. The House on Thursday had passed another Burma-related measure by voice vote - without a roll call. That bill, which must be passed by the Senate before becoming law, would require President Joe Biden's administration to provide a report to Congress on events in Myanmar and its response to them.

"We must, we must make it clear that the United States is watching and that we support the restoration of democracy," said Representative Gregory Meeks, the Democratic chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, urging support for the measures. Security forces killed at least nine opponents of Mynamar's military junta on Friday, as Southeast Asian countries urged an end to the violence and Western ambassadors condemned what they called the army's "immoral, indefensible" actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. shipped 22 million COVID-19 shots this week -White House

A White House official on Friday said the U.S. government has distributed 22 million COVID-19 shots to locations across the United States this week, as it pushes to deliver enough vaccines for all Americans by the end of May. U.S. President...

Belgium tightens COVID-19 measures to avoid third wave

Belgium followed France on Friday by tightening measures to control the spread of the coronavirus to avoid a third wave of COVID-19 infections and preserve plans to open up the economy in May. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news co...

Sarajevo struggles with record number of deaths from COVID-19

The Bosnian capital has been hit by record number of deaths from COVID-19 in March, prompting hospitals to warn of a lack of capacity for a rising number of patients and leaving funeral homes and cemeteries at risk of being overwhelmed.Sara...

Major Whatsapp outage, services resume soon

WhatsApp suffered a major outage on Friday night as thousands of users reported inability to send or receive messages on the platform for a while, but the services resumed after some time.Independent tracking portal Downdetector showed a sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021