Left Menu

12 terrorists surrendered during live encounters in 2020: J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday said the process of bringing youngsters back to the mainstream will continue as a dozen terrorists surrendered to security forces during live encounters in Kashmir and three dozen have returned back to the mainstream in 2020.He said 12 terrorists have been killed so far this year and three dozen belonging to various modules were arrested.Such efforts are on for the past few years.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-03-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:20 IST
12 terrorists surrendered during live encounters in 2020: J&K DGP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday said the process of bringing youngsters back to the mainstream will continue as a dozen terrorists surrendered to security forces during ''live encounters'' in Kashmir and three dozen have returned back to the mainstream in 2020.

He said 12 terrorists have been killed so far this year and three dozen belonging to various modules were arrested.

''Such efforts are on for the past few years. With vigorous efforts in 2020, three dozen such youngsters were brought back to the mainstream with the help and on the request of their parents. They are now sitting at home peacefully and living a normal life'', the DGP told reporters here.

He was replying to a question on the continuance of the policy of bringing back misguided youngsters to the mainstream.

Singh said the process is still on.

''Our endeavour is that youngsters should be brought back (from militancy) and stopped from going astray. We are getting success (in this initiative). After returning back, they also realise it (the futility of terrorism). They express gratitude to the security forces for saving their lives and bringing them back to the mainstream,'' he said.

The DGP said the security forces will continue with this initiative as it has been successful. ''We give opportunity to the terrorists to surrender even during live encounters. A dozen such terrorists surrendered during live encounters last year. We will continue with this process,'' he said.

Singh said the security forces have been successful in their counter-terrorism operations this year too.

''Twelve terrorists have so far been killed this year. Three dozen belonging to various modules were arrested,'' he said.

The DGP said a top commander of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, Gani Khawaja, was killed in north Kashmir while a Jaish-e-Mohammed commander, Sajjad Afghani, was killed in Shopian district of south Kashmir. ''They had set up a new outfit called Lashkar-e-Mustafa. Two of its top commanders, Hidyatullah Malik and Nazir, were captured alive,'' he added.

Singh termed sticky bombs a challenge, adding that security drills are being carried out to deal with it.

''Sticky bombs are indeed a new challenge. It was not there earlier. It is a threat, but we have our security drills and will take care of them,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. shipped 22 million COVID-19 shots this week -White House

A White House official on Friday said the U.S. government has distributed 22 million COVID-19 shots to locations across the United States this week, as it pushes to deliver enough vaccines for all Americans by the end of May. U.S. President...

Belgium tightens COVID-19 measures to avoid third wave

Belgium followed France on Friday by tightening measures to control the spread of the coronavirus to avoid a third wave of COVID-19 infections and preserve plans to open up the economy in May. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news co...

Sarajevo struggles with record number of deaths from COVID-19

The Bosnian capital has been hit by record number of deaths from COVID-19 in March, prompting hospitals to warn of a lack of capacity for a rising number of patients and leaving funeral homes and cemeteries at risk of being overwhelmed.Sara...

Major Whatsapp outage, services resume soon

WhatsApp suffered a major outage on Friday night as thousands of users reported inability to send or receive messages on the platform for a while, but the services resumed after some time.Independent tracking portal Downdetector showed a sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021