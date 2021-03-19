Left Menu

India witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,15,14,331

With 39,726 new COVID-19 cases recorded in last 24 hours the total cases in the country reached 1,15,14,331 on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:32 IST
India witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,15,14,331
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 39,726 new COVID-19 cases recorded in last 24 hours the total cases in the country reached 1,15,14,331 on Friday. According to a statement issued by the union health ministry, as many as 39,726 new COVID-19 cases and 20,654 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,15,14,331, including 2,71,282 active cases and 1,10,83,679 recoveries. The death toll stands at 1,59,370 including 154 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh continue to report a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases and they account for 80.63 per cent of the daily new cases. Meanwhile, as the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive reached its 63rd day, India has administered more than 4 Crore doses have been administered.

A total of 4,11,55,978 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today. Delhi reported 716 new COVID-19 cases, 471 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Friday evening. This was the highest number of COVID-19 cases which the national capital has reported since the onset of this year.

The total cases have mounted to 6,46,348, including 3,165 active cases and 6,32,230 total recoveries. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 25,681 fresh COVID-19 cases, 14,400 recoveries and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department.

Out of the new cases reported in Maharashtra, 5,065 cases were recorded in the Pune district. Uttar Pradesh reported 393 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Gujarat reported 1,415 new COVID-19 cases, 948 recoveries, and four deaths in the last 24 hours. The state health department said that the total count for the COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 2,83,864. The tally of discharges and deaths stand at 2,73,280 and 4,437 respectively while the active case stands at 6,147.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,140 new COVID19 cases, 556 recoveries and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours. Andhra Pradesh reported 246 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Friday.

There are 1,909 are active cases in the state. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday informed that malls and multiplexes here will remain closed on weekends due to the recent surge in daily COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. shipped 22 million COVID-19 shots this week -White House

A White House official on Friday said the U.S. government has distributed 22 million COVID-19 shots to locations across the United States this week, as it pushes to deliver enough vaccines for all Americans by the end of May. U.S. President...

Belgium tightens COVID-19 measures to avoid third wave

Belgium followed France on Friday by tightening measures to control the spread of the coronavirus to avoid a third wave of COVID-19 infections and preserve plans to open up the economy in May. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news co...

Sarajevo struggles with record number of deaths from COVID-19

The Bosnian capital has been hit by record number of deaths from COVID-19 in March, prompting hospitals to warn of a lack of capacity for a rising number of patients and leaving funeral homes and cemeteries at risk of being overwhelmed.Sara...

Major Whatsapp outage, services resume soon

WhatsApp suffered a major outage on Friday night as thousands of users reported inability to send or receive messages on the platform for a while, but the services resumed after some time.Independent tracking portal Downdetector showed a sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021