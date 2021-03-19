JK govt promotes 4 IPS officers rank of ADGPs

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered promotion of four Indian Police Service officers to the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP). Eleven other police officers in different ranks were promoted to super time scale, selection grade and senior time scale of the IPS, as per the order issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Shaleen Kabra. The promotion of the IPS officers of 1996 batch to the grade of ADGP in the higher administrative grade (HAG) of level 15 of pay matrix has been granted to Inspectors General of Police Mukesh Singh, M K Sinha, Sunil Kumar, and Danesh Rana, the order said.

One post of the ADGP in the HAG - level 15 of pay matrix is added temporarily, it said.

Similarly, the promotion of IPS officers of 2007 batch to the grade of super time scale of deputy inspector general (Level-13A of pay matrix) has been given to Sunil Gupta, Sujit Kumar, Vivek Gupta, and Mohd Suleman Choudhary.

Tejinder Singh, Abdul Jabbar and Udayabhaskar Billa, IPS officers of 2008 batch, have been promoted to the selection grade of IPS (Level 13 of pay matrix), the order said.

