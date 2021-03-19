Afghan peace talks provides historic opportunity to achieve political settlement:Qureshi

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday reiterated full support for the Afghan peace process, saying the intra-Afghan negotiations provided a historic opportunity to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

In a telephone call with Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Hanif Atmar, Qureshi exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, including Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and latest status of Afghan peace process, according to Pakistan Foreign Office (FO).

Qureshi underlined that the intra-Afghan negotiations provided a historic opportunity to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

He urged Afghan parties to work constructively for the shared objective of a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. He underscored the need to remain cognizant of the challenges and impediments on the way, which could be overcome through patience, perseverance and persistence.

Qureshi extended an invitation to Atmar to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience. The two Foreign Ministers exchanged greetings and good wishes on the eve of Nowruz.

