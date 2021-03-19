Left Menu

Afghan peace talks provides historic opportunity to achieve political settlement:Qureshi

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-03-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:41 IST
Afghan peace talks provides historic opportunity to achieve political settlement:Qureshi
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday reiterated full support for the Afghan peace process, saying the intra-Afghan negotiations provided a historic opportunity to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

In a telephone call with Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Hanif Atmar, Qureshi exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, including Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and latest status of Afghan peace process, according to Pakistan Foreign Office (FO).

Qureshi underlined that the intra-Afghan negotiations provided a historic opportunity to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

He urged Afghan parties to work constructively for the shared objective of a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. He underscored the need to remain cognizant of the challenges and impediments on the way, which could be overcome through patience, perseverance and persistence.

Qureshi extended an invitation to Atmar to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience. The two Foreign Ministers exchanged greetings and good wishes on the eve of Nowruz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. shipped 22 million COVID-19 shots this week -White House

A White House official on Friday said the U.S. government has distributed 22 million COVID-19 shots to locations across the United States this week, as it pushes to deliver enough vaccines for all Americans by the end of May. U.S. President...

Belgium tightens COVID-19 measures to avoid third wave

Belgium followed France on Friday by tightening measures to control the spread of the coronavirus to avoid a third wave of COVID-19 infections and preserve plans to open up the economy in May. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news co...

Sarajevo struggles with record number of deaths from COVID-19

The Bosnian capital has been hit by record number of deaths from COVID-19 in March, prompting hospitals to warn of a lack of capacity for a rising number of patients and leaving funeral homes and cemeteries at risk of being overwhelmed.Sara...

Major Whatsapp outage, services resume soon

WhatsApp suffered a major outage on Friday night as thousands of users reported inability to send or receive messages on the platform for a while, but the services resumed after some time.Independent tracking portal Downdetector showed a sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021