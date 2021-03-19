I would take the AstraZeneca vaccine, Germany's Merkel says

I would take the AstraZeneca vaccine, Germany's Merkel saysReuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-03-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:42 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she would take AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot.
"I would get vaccinated with AstraZeneca," Merkel told a news conference after a meeting with state leaders.
