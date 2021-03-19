Left Menu

COVID-19 tests in Mumbai to be doubled to 50k per day: BMC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:49 IST
COVID-19 tests in Mumbai to be doubled to 50k per day: BMC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday decided to double the number of COVID-19 tests from 25,000 per day now to 50,000, the decision coming on a day when Mumbai reported a record 3,062 cases, officials said.

The decision was taken after a virtual meeting chaired by Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, they added.

It was also decided to increase the daily COVID-19 vaccination target in the metropolis to one lakh, as the number of inoculation centres in the private sector had been increased from 59 to 80, the officials informed.

A BMC release said Chahal asked private hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment to take the consent of patient or kin before administering costly medicines and line of treatment so that disputes on bills could be avoided.

It added that the BMC would appoint two auditors at private hospitals for verification of bills and complaints centred around them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. shipped 22 million COVID-19 shots this week -White House

A White House official on Friday said the U.S. government has distributed 22 million COVID-19 shots to locations across the United States this week, as it pushes to deliver enough vaccines for all Americans by the end of May. U.S. President...

Belgium tightens COVID-19 measures to avoid third wave

Belgium followed France on Friday by tightening measures to control the spread of the coronavirus to avoid a third wave of COVID-19 infections and preserve plans to open up the economy in May. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news co...

Sarajevo struggles with record number of deaths from COVID-19

The Bosnian capital has been hit by record number of deaths from COVID-19 in March, prompting hospitals to warn of a lack of capacity for a rising number of patients and leaving funeral homes and cemeteries at risk of being overwhelmed.Sara...

Major Whatsapp outage, services resume soon

WhatsApp suffered a major outage on Friday night as thousands of users reported inability to send or receive messages on the platform for a while, but the services resumed after some time.Independent tracking portal Downdetector showed a sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021