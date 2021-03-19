Couple commits 'suicide' in Shahjahanpur
A young couple is suspected to have committed suicide by jumping before a train here on Friday night, police said.
Shalini (22), a college student, used to live with her uncle in Nigohi town, where she had got into a relationship with Pawan Kumar (24), Circle Officer (City) Praveen Kumar said.
Family members of the deceased told police that Shalini's marriage was fixed for May 5 and the two were disturbed over it, the officer said.
Both had come to Shahjahanpur and committed suicide by jumping before a goods train near Nizampur. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is on, he added. PTI CORR SAB HMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
