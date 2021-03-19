U.S. to give more than $80 million in humanitarian aid to countries in Sahel region -State Dept

U.S. to give more than $80 million in humanitarian aid to countries in Sahel region -State DeptReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:53 IST
The United States will give more than $80 million in humanitarian aid to countries in the Sahel region, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday.
Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale announced the aid at a meeting on the region, where 3 million people are refugees or internally displaced persons in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, Porter said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
