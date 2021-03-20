Left Menu

NY prosecutors interview Cohen an 8th time in Trump inquiry

Cohen met with investigators at the Manhattan District Attorneys Office amid a swirl of new activity in the the criminal inquiry, including fresh subpoenas and face-to-face meetings with key witnesses.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 20-03-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 00:19 IST
Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was interviewed on Friday for an eighth time by New York prosecutors investigating the former president's finances. Cohen met with investigators at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office amid a swirl of new activity in the the criminal inquiry, including fresh subpoenas and face-to-face meetings with key witnesses. The investigation includes an examination of whether Trump or his businesses lied about the value of assets to gain favourable loan terms and tax benefits. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. also is scrutinizing hush-money payments paid to women on Trump's behalf.

His office is now in possession of eight years of Trump's tax records after a lengthy legal battle. In a recent interview, investigators asked Cohen about Trump's Seven Springs estate as part of an inquiry into whether the value of the 213-acre Westchester County property was improperly inflated to reduce his taxes. Prosecutors asked about individuals involved in the appraisal of the estate and benefits derived from its valuation, including a USD 21 million income tax deduction.

Cohen was released to home confinement last year amid coronavirus fears, and his recent meetings have been conducted via video conference.

Vance announced last week that he would leave office at the end of the year and not seek reelection. He recently hired former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz — who, as a federal prosecutor, oversaw the prosecution of Gambino crime boss John “Junior” Gotti — as a special assistant district attorney to assist in the wide-ranging probe of Trump's finances.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

