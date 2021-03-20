2 Rohingyas booked in Jammu over 'fake' passport

Two Rohingyas have been booked for allegedly procuring fake passports in Jammu, officials said.

During ongoing verification of the Rohingyas living in Jammu, fake passports were detected from the two Rohingyas, they said.

A case has been registered against Rehman and Gafoor, they said. PTI AB HMB

