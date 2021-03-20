19-year-old man beaten up by 4 in central Delhi, video goes viral

A 19-year-old man was allegedly thrashed by four persons, who were known to him, in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area, police said on Friday.

The victim, Asjad, is a resident of Prem Nagar, Nabi Karim, they added.

The video of the incident, in which some people are seen thrashing Asjad brutally, has gone viral on the social media.

The incident took place on Tuesday. Police received information regarding a quarrel in the Nabi Karim area, a senior officer said.

Asjad was admitted to a hospital. He said he was sitting in his uncle's shop when the four persons, who were known to him, came to the shop and beat him up alleging that he abused them on Monday, the officer said.

A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. During investigation, a juvenile was apprehended, the police said.

Further investigation is underway to apprehend the other accused persons, they added.

