U.S. says talks with China 'tough and direct,' but some interests intersect

Reuters | Anchorage | Updated: 20-03-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 02:16 IST
The United States said on Friday it had "tough and direct" exchanges with China in its first face-to-face talks under the Biden administration, but the interests of the two countries intersect on Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and climate.

"We expected to have tough and direct talks on a wide range of issues and that’s exactly what we had," the U.S. national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters after he and Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded two days of talks with Chinese counterparts in Alaska.

"We were also able to have a very candid conversation over these many hours on an expansive agenda," Blinken said. "On Iran, on North Korea, on Afghanistan, on climate, our interests intersect."

